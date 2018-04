A man was seriously injured after he fell about 50 feet in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Thursday, according to fire officials.

Crews remove a man who had fallen about 50 feet at Red Rock Canyon on Thursday. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue via Twitter)

Las Vegas and Clark County firefighters hiked a mile to reach the man, who fell about noon, Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

He was hospitalized at University Medical Center. No further information was immediately available.

