Hot temperatures sticking around Las Vegas Valley

Above-normal temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley will last through the weekend and into early next week.

Above-normal temperatures will be felt in the Las Vegas Valley through at least the middle of next week, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The valley will see little variation in its high and low temperatures between Friday and next Tuesday, with temperatures expected to top out at around 108 degrees each day and overnight lows dipping into the low 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday, however, will be slightly cooler at 105, hovering just above the normal 104-degree high for this time of year in the valley.

It will be mostly sunny during that period and no rain is expected, although Mount Charleston on Friday has a less than 10 percent chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms, the weather service said.