How to recycle your Christmas tree for free

Many locations are available for Christmas tree recycling. Artificial and flocked trees are not allowed, but fresh trees will become mulch for landscaping.

Free Christmas tree recycling is now available at more than 30 Las Vegas Valley locations.

The Southern Nevada Christmas Tree Recycling Committee is hosting its recycling drive through Jan. 15. The committee is made up of local businesses and agencies, including UNLV’s Rebel Recycling program and the Springs Preserve, according to a UNLV news release.

Recycled trees save landfill space and are turned into mulch to be used in landscaping projects, according to the Springs Preserve website.

To see a full list of drop-off locations, visit the Springs Preserve website. Most locations are open 24 hours for drop off.

Before dropping off a tree, remove decorations, which can contaminate the mulch and damage the chipper. Trees sprayed with artificial snow cannot be recycled, and trees more than five feet tall should be cut in half.

Free mulch from recycled trees will be available from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Saturday and running through Jan. 14 at Pecos Legacy Park and Acacia Park in Henderson. Shovels and containers will not be provided.

The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension will have mulch available at its North Las Vegas Research Center and Demonstration Orchard, 4600 Horse Drive, and its Lifelong Learning Center in Las Vegas, 8050 Paradise Road. For information on pickup times, call 702-222-3130.

Last year, more than 16,000 trees were recycled into 141 tons of mulch, according to the UNLV news release.

For people who cannot drop their tree off, Boy Scout Troop 96 and Cub Scout Pack 219 will collect trees for recycling. For more information, visit pack219.org.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.