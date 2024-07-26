I-15 closed near Baker for truck fire involving lithium ion batteries

Interstate 15 is closed in both directions Friday near Baker, California, after a truck carrying lithium ion batteries overturned and caught fire.

A San Bernardino County Fire crew keeps its distance from a burning truck carrying lithium ion batteries on Interstate 15 near Baker, California, on Friday, July 26 2024. (San Bernardino County Fire Department via X)

A truck carrying lithium ion batteries burns along Interstate 15 near Barstow, California, on Friday, July 26, 2024. (San Bernardino County Fire Department via X)

The San Bernardino County Fire Department is working the scene, according to its post on X.

BAKER: #SBCoFD is on scene of a TRUCK FIRE, MM 113 NB I-15. ME53 advising overturned semi with fuel/oil leak, hauling connex of lithium ion batteries. Cargo now burning. Suppression efforts complicated by contents. Currently:

▶️ Safety distances established with a hard… pic.twitter.com/vqc46kiaXQ — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) July 26, 2024

The truck caught fire before 8 a.m. Friday near mile marker 113. I-15 is closed both ways from Afton Canyon northbound near Baker to Basin Road southbound because of the fire, according to the SBCFD.

Lithium ion batteries can escalate to thermal runaway, needing massive amounts of water to extinguish, a post stated.

“Public safety is the utmost importance. Please avoid the area and follow instructions from authorities,” the fire department posted.

Heavy equipment has been requested because of the weight of the cargo.

The California Highway Patrol has set a hard closure of the interstate with safety distances from the truck.

Hazmat teams are en route and a plan is being developed for suppression/mitigation, a followup post stated.

There is no estimated time for the major artery between Southern California and Las Vegas to reopen, officials said.

Alternative routes are suggested, but drivers are warned that suggested routes by GPS may include dirt roads and trails not suitable for most vehicles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

