Impairment suspected in fatal scooter-SUV crash in central valley

Impairment is suspected in a fatal scooter-SUV collision in the central valley Thursday evening.

A woman riding a scooter was struck by an SUV shortly before 6 p.m. near South Valley View Boulevard and West Twain Avenue, according to Lt. Nick Jones of the Metropolitan Police Department.

The scooter rider was declared deceased at the scene by medical responders. The SUV driver stopped and officers suspected impairment.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area this evening for the investigation.

Contract Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.