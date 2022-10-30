Jeep driver faces DUI charges in 3-car fatal crash in east Las Vegas

A 24-year-old woman died after a 3-car crash caused by an impaired driver in east Las Vegas, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The driver of a Jeep faces driving under the influence charges after a three-vehicle crash killed a woman motorist in east Las Vegas Saturday afternoon.

In the 1:30 p.m. crash at Eastern and Hacienda avenues, the drivers of a 2017 Toyota Corolla and 2020 Hyundai Elantra had the green light and were making opposing turns from Hacienda onto Eastern when the 41-year-old driver of a 2013 Jeep drove into the intersection on a red light and collided with the Elantra, which was redirected and struck the Corolla, according to a preliminary crash report by the Metropolitan Police Department.

A 24-year-old woman driving the Elantra was taken to Sunrise Medical Center and was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Jeep, Ramseh Hulugalle of Las Vegas, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Sunrise Medical Center. He was arrested on DUI-related charges, police said.

A 27-year-old man driving the Toyota was uninjured.

The woman’s death was the 125th traffic-related injured in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The name and cause of death of the woman will be released by the Clark County’s coroner office after relatives have been notified.

