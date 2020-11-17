50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local

Juvenile killed, 3 injured in I-15 rollover near Sloan

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2020 - 4:03 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A juvenile passenger was ejected and killed and three others suffered injuries when their vehicle overturned near Sloan early Tuesday.

The 12:27 a.m. rollover occurred in the northbound lane of Interstate 15 because of a tire separation, according to Trooper Jason Burtzczuk of the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The 2003 Volkswagen Passat was in the left travel lane and veered into the shoulder before the driver over-corrected and then crossed I-15 into the desert on the right side. The Passat overturned, ejecting a rear seat passenger who died at the scene. Three other juvenile passengers were tyalken to UMC Medical Center with injuries not believe to be life-threatening.

The ages of the juveniles were not available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
2
World’s most expensive coin a life changer for Las Vegas man
World’s most expensive coin a life changer for Las Vegas man
3
Las Vegas’ housing market streak ‘makes no sense.’ Are we in a bubble?
Las Vegas’ housing market streak ‘makes no sense.’ Are we in a bubble?
4
Special election could decide close Clark County Commission race
Special election could decide close Clark County Commission race
5
Man shot for hanging out on wrong corner, police say
Man shot for hanging out on wrong corner, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST