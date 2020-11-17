Juvenile killed, 3 injured in I-15 rollover near Sloan

A juvenile passenger was ejected and killed and three others suffered injuries when their vehicle overturned near Sloan early Tuesday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 12:27 a.m. rollover occurred in the northbound lane of Interstate 15 because of a tire separation, according to Trooper Jason Burtzczuk of the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The 2003 Volkswagen Passat was in the left travel lane and veered into the shoulder before the driver over-corrected and then crossed I-15 into the desert on the right side. The Passat overturned, ejecting a rear seat passenger who died at the scene. Three other juvenile passengers were tyalken to UMC Medical Center with injuries not believe to be life-threatening.

The ages of the juveniles were not available.

