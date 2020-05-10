Lake Mead Recreation Area campfire, smoking restrictions begin

All fires should be extinguished if there are windy conditions, according to a National Park Service news release.

Kayakers paddle to deeper water in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area which is now open to annual pass holders only during the novel coronavirus pandemic on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Seasonal fire restrictions were announced Sunday at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

According to a National Park Service news release:

All fires should be extinguished if there are windy conditions. Building or using a fire with wood- or charcoal-burning devices is prohibited in the backcountry, except along shorelines. Those along the shoreline must be at least 100 feet away from logs, structure or vegetation and must be within a burning device such as a fire pit or grill.

Smoking outside of an enclosed vehicle in an area that is not clear of flammable material for at least 3 feet is also prohibited, according to the release. Cigarettes must be discarded in an ashtray.

Permitted activities and items include:

— Portable stoves with gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel in the backcountry.

— Fires in grills, fire rings, portable stoves, portable barbecues and portable fireplaces in developed campgrounds and designated picnic areas.

— Gas-powered grills on houseboats.

— Gas and charcoal grills in developed areas, including beaches, 100 feet or more from vegetation. They are also allowed on private boats outside of Lake Mead and Lake Mohave harbors. All vessel barbecue fires must be at least 100 feet from shoreline vegetation. Grills attached rental boats can be used if allowed under rental agreement.

Campfires are not allowed at Boulder Beach, Cottonwood Cove, Arizona Telephone Cove, Princess Cove or Cabinsite Cove, or near marinas, launch ramps, developed areas and shorelines with “no campfire” signs.

Fireworks are also prohibited, including “safe and sane” on all public lands, according to the release.

