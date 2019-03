(RTC camera)

All the lanes have reopened on the 215 Beltway southbound following a crash near Cheyenne Avenue Tuesday morning.

The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the injury crash about 5 a.m. on the Beltway southbound after Cheyenne Avenue, according to the NHP traffic website.

Right lanes were blocked, but have reopened and traffic is moving, according to traffic cameras from the Regional Transportation Commission.