Las Vegas center offers financial aid for Oct. 1 shooting survivors

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center will begin offering financial assistance to Oct. 1 mass shooting survivors, according to a Thursday announcement.

Survivors of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting on the Strip can apply for financial aid through the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, the organization announced Thursday.

Survivors may qualify for up to $500 in assistance twice in any 12-month period and up to four times in their lives, the center announced.

“The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is pleased to provide this new service to ease the financial burden for survivors,” center Director Tennille Pereira said in a statement. “Through this rapid response, temporary assistance program, we can help with rent and utilities while survivors heal on their own timeline.”

A nonprofit that previously provided similar assistance, Route91Strong, will disband “to spend time on its own recovery,” a release said. The nonprofit and the center have coordinated to ensure there’s no gap for survivors in financial need.

Route91Strong had dispersed more than $220,000 in financial aid to more than 150 survivors since it was founded on Oct. 20, 2017, and it will donate its remaining funds to the center.

Those looking to apply can call 702-455-2433 or visit vegasstrongrc.org/financial-assistance for more information.

Resiliency center assistance is independent of a state’s victim of a crime fund, the release said.

