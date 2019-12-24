Las Vegas club that caters to Marines seeks to find man who left troubling note

A central Las Vegas Valley club that caters to retired United States Marines is trying to find a man who left a troubling note inside the West Spring Mountain facility on Monday.

A picture of Steven C.K. from a video and posted on the Leatherneck Club's Facebook page on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (Facebook)

The note left by Steven C.K. inside the Leatherneck Club, 4360 W. Spring Mountain Road on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (Facebook)

A central Las Vegas Valley bar that caters to retired United States Marines is trying to find a man who left a troubling note inside the club on Monday.

“Please tell my kids and all the fam (family) that I’m sorry and love them more than life itself,” read the handwritten not eon the back of a white card.

It was signed Steven C.K.

“My bartender found this note minutes after he left and we were unable to catch him,” Tommy Nohmy posted on the club’s Facebook page.

Steven is described as about 5-foot-1, slim build, bald with a dark goatee. He was wearing a red hoodie.

The club is located at 4360 W. Spring Mountain Road. Anybody with information can call 702-368-1775. The Facebook post said club officials had contacted police about the note.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.