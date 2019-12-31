Las Vegas man, 69, dies 2 weeks after western Las Vegas crash

A man critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in western Las Vegas two weeks ago has died.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said on Dec. 10 at 10:50 a.m., the driver of a 2020 Tesla Model 3 was traveling westbound on West Desert Inn Road, near El Capitan Road, when the driver slowed to a stop for an emergency vehicle. A 2016 Kia Soul traveling westbound then struck the rear of the Tesla. The driver of the Kia, a 69-year-old man from Las Vegas, was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the Tesla stayed at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

On Monday, police were informed that the Kia’s driver died from injuries suffered in the collision. The death marks the 11th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas police jurisdiction.

