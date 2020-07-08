Las Vegas police officer suffers minor injuries when motorist flees

A Las Vegas police officer suffered minor injuries after a man in a vehicle attempted to run him over during a traffic stop in the eastern valley Tuesday night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said the officer conducted a traffic stop on a motorist driving a Cadillac in the 2100 block of Houston Drive, near south Eastern Avenue and East Charleston Boulevard, at 9:52 p.m.

“During the traffic stop the adult male driver (suspect) accelerated his vehicle forward toward the officer,” Gordon said. “The officer sustained a glancing strike to the knees/legs as the officer was attempting to step out of the way.”

Gordon said the motorist drove a short distance, jumped out of his vehicle and fled in the 2300 block of Clifford Avenue. A K9 unit and an air helicopter aided in a search but the suspect was not found. The officer was not transported to the hospital.

An investigation is continuing.

