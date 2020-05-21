Las Vegas police open new gun range, training facility

Las Vegas police celebrated the opening of a new range and training facility Wednesday.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo cuts the ribbon on the new John Moran Firearms Training Facility at 7600 E. Carey Ave. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The John Moran Firearms Training Facility, 7600 E. Carey Ave. in North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police celebrated the opening of a new range and training facility Wednesday.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo joined city of North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new 12,000-square-foot facility at 7600 E. Carey Ave., near Los Feliz Street. A news release from police said the property has a range control tower and four classrooms, which will double the department’s teaching capacity.

“Prior to construction, range masters were working out of a 924-square-foot house built in 1986 and teaching out of two trailers,” police said.

Police use the range to meet quarterly firearms qualification requirements, police said. In 2019, police conducted 60,000 firearms qualifications and handled more than 10,000 hours of training. A cost of the facility was not listed in a news release issued on the celebration.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.