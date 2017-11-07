Las Vegas police shoot man at scene of Monday’s double slaying

Las Vegas police are investigating Tuesday morning after police shot a man in the west valley.

Las Vegas police and rescue personnel gather Tuesday morning at 7300 block of Newcrest Circle, near Flamingo Road and Tenaya Way, where officers were investigating a double homicide. (Max MIchor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The man was shot just before midnight Monday on the 7400 block of Newcrest Circle, near Flamingo road and Tenaya Way, where officers were investigating a double homicide that happened earlier that day, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

Officers were executing a search warrant inside a house when they encountered an armed man and opened fire, Gordon said.

About 1 a.m. Tuesday, officers could be heard on a loudspeaker asking a resident to exit a home on the street, and at least six flashbangs were set off.

Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said SWAT arrived at the scene on Monday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

