Las Vegas police shoot man at scene of Monday’s double slaying

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2017 - 4:39 am
 

Las Vegas police are investigating Tuesday morning after police shot a man in the west valley.

The man was shot just before midnight Monday on the 7400 block of Newcrest Circle, near Flamingo road and Tenaya Way, where officers were investigating a double homicide that happened earlier that day, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

Officers were executing a search warrant inside a house when they encountered an armed man and opened fire, Gordon said.

About 1 a.m. Tuesday, officers could be heard on a loudspeaker asking a resident to exit a home on the street, and at least six flashbangs were set off.

Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said SWAT arrived at the scene on Monday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

