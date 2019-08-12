Las Vegas to heat up this week before slightly cooler weekend

The Las Vegas Valley’s five-day forecast calls for dry conditions, mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures during the Clark County School District’s first week of school.

Sunrise Mountain High School senior Azaleah Saldana, left, and her sister Nevaeh Saldana, a sophomore, listen to music as they wait for the school bus at East Owens Avenue and North Beesley Drive in Las Vegas on the first day of school Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Temperatures will gradually increase before cooling somewhat on Friday and through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The first day of school is expected to hit 102 degrees in the afternoon, followed by highs of 105 on Tuesday, 107 on Wednesday, 108 on Thursday and 105 on Friday. Overnight will hover between 76 and 81.

Monday through Thursday, the valley could see gusts up to 15 mph during the afternoon before ramping up Friday with sustained winds between 10 and 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph, according to the weather service.

Meanwhile, an excessive heat watch will be in effect from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Lake Mohave.