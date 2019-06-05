Las Vegas Valley could reach first triple-digit temperature today

The Las Vegas Valley is expected to see 100-degree weather Wednesday for the first time this year, the National Weather Service said.

Michelle Reyes plays with her daughter Yhani Reyes, 2, at Bicentennial Park in Boulder City, Sunday, May 26, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Meteorologist Caleb Steel said this year is “on the later side” to start hitting triple digits, but not near a record. The latest the valley has topped 100 for the first time was June 30, 1965, and the earliest was May 1, 1947. The first 100-degree day typically falls on May 26, he said.

The forecast calls for a high of 101 Wednesday with an overnight low of 79. Thursday is expected to hit 102, with a low of 76. Temperatures will dip a bit heading into the weekend, with Friday’s high expected at 98, Saturday’s at 93 and Sunday at 94. Overnight lows will also decline from the 70s to the lower 60s.

Wind gusts are expected Thursday to be up to 25 mph and reach 30 mph on Friday.

Contact Rachel Spacek at 702-387-2921 or rspacek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RachelSpacek on Twitter.