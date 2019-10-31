Las Vegas Valley likely in for post-Halloween warm-up

A few spots in the Las Vegas Valley reached below freezing temperatures to start Halloween while most locations stayed a few degrees above 32.

Thursday could be the coldest October day in Las Vegas in 48 years (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Courtyard resident Jason Borne, 34, of Fargo, N.D., said he did his best to stay warm Wednesday night by using layers and covering in blankets. He called the low-30s temperatures "brutal." He came to Las Vegas to get a construction job, but a friend got arrested and he ended up homeless, he said. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas-Review-Journal)

Homeless people rise early Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, after spending the night at the city of Las Vegas’ homeless Courtyard on Las Vegas Boulevard and Foremaster Lane. Temperatures were in the low 30s most of the night, the coldest October day in Las Vegas in 48 years. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A boy is bundled up against the cold as he rides his scooter on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Henderson. The low in Henderson early Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, was 28 degrees about 4:30 a.m. at Henderson Executive Airport. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cooler weather that came into Las Vegas early Halloween morning will start warming up through the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday reached a high of 61, which was 13 degrees below the normal high for this time of year, said meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

A few spots in the Las Vegas Valley reached below freezing to start Halloween morning.

Henderson Executive Airport reached 28 degrees about 4:30 and 6 a.m., while a reading in Southern Highlands was at 30 degrees about 5:40 a.m.

In the northeast part of the valley, near Sunrise Mountain, lows were 31 to 33 degrees at 5:40 a.m. Nellis Air Force Base and North Las Vegas Airport were at 34 degrees. On the west side, Summerlin showed a reading of 34 about 5 a.m.

The valley’s official recording spot, McCarran International Airport, notched 36 degrees at 5:40 a.m. for the morning low.

The freeze warning until 10 a.m. remained in place. The average date for a first freeze in Las Vegas is Dec. 3.

Tough night for homeless

Undoubtedly, the valley’s homeless may have had the coldest night.

Jason Borne, 34, of Fargo, North Dakota, is homeless. He went to the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center on Foremaster Lane at Las Vegas Boulevard to survive the night by bundling up in blankets and getting near some outdoor heaters. He was surrounded by at least 200 people suffering through the night at the outdoor facility.

“It is a place for us to go … you get some warmth here, a little bit of shelter and you at least have a little bit of security around rather than being out on the street,” Borne said.

The last time it has been this cold in October was in 1971, when lows of 30, 26 and 30 were reached Oct. 29-31.

Elsewhere in Nevada, Reno had a low of 19, while Carson City saw 12. The Elko Airport registered 12, while Winnemucca and Ely Airport each reached 4 degrees. Eureka bottomed out at 5. None were records for Oct. 31, according to the weather service.

Nice weekend ahead

Temperatures could dip to 39 degrees early Friday morning, Boucher said. Temperatures are set to approach the average high through the weekend.

“It will be a nice weekend with some mild temperatures and lights winds that everybody should be excited about after a week of cold,” meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

Friday’s forecast has a high of 70, while Saturday should reach 74 and Sunday, 76. Monday and Tuesday will see highs of 77 and 76, respectively.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Staff writer Glenn Puit and Katelyn Newberg contributed to this story.