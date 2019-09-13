Las Vegas Valley temps creep back to triple-digits this weekend

The Las Vegas Valley will get back to triple-digit temperatures this weekend.

Adam Gnesia and his wife walk during a sunny morning at Cornerstone Park in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Friday will be sunny with a high near 98, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds will be calm in the afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday will have clear skies with highs expected at 102 and lows around 73. Winds should remain calm.

Temperatures will return to the 90s next week.

A fire weather watch will be in effect at the beginning of next week, starting at 11 a.m. Monday and lasting through 5 a.m. Tuesday. A strong low pressure system will bring high, gusty winds and dry conditions to Clark County. The Spring and Sheep mountains will be affected along with the Lake Mead and Colorado River areas.