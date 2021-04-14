1 critically hurt in crash in northeast Las Vegas

One person was hospitalized in critical condition after a multivehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden Ocampo-Gomez said the person was injured after a red Subaru, a Jeep, a maroon Dodge Charger and an orange Chevrolet Camaro crashed at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Walnut Road around 2:25 p.m.

One person was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, he said, and no one else from the crash had been hospitalized as of 3:20 p.m.

Due to the severity of the injuries, Ocampo-Gomez said Metro’s fatal investigators are responding to the crash. The intersection is closed while police investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

