1 dead, 1 injured in south Las Vegas crash
One person died and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash in the southern Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday.
One person died and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash in the southern Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday.
The crash was reported shortly before 2 a.m. in the 7400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, south of East Warm Springs Road, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.
Each vehicle had one motorist. A fire was reported after the crash.
One driver died at the scene. Another driver was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. No details were provided on the third driver.
Las Vegas Boulevard is closed between Warm Springs and Robindale Road.
The investigation was ongoing as of 6 a.m. and the cleanup had not been started. It was unknown when the road would be reopened.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.