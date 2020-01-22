1 dead, 1 injured in south Las Vegas crash

One person died and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash in the southern Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday.

Las Vegas police investigate after one motorist was killed and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash near Las Vegas Boulevard South and East Warm Springs Road on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The crash was reported shortly before 2 a.m. in the 7400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, south of East Warm Springs Road, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Each vehicle had one motorist. A fire was reported after the crash.

One driver died at the scene. Another driver was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. No details were provided on the third driver.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed between Warm Springs and Robindale Road.

The investigation was ongoing as of 6 a.m. and the cleanup had not been started. It was unknown when the road would be reopened.

