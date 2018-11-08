1 dead, 3 injured in central Las Vegas crash

One man is dead and three other people were injured after a late Wednesday night crash in the central valley.

About 11:30 p.m. a Chrysler 200 sedan crossed the center median on westbound Flamingo Road near Interstate 15 and was struck by a minivan traveling eastbound, Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said.

A driver and passenger in the minivan and the driver and passenger in the Chrysler were taken to University Medical Center, Buratczuk said, where the driver of the 36-year-old male driver of the Chrysler died. The other three people are expected to survive.

The man who died was not wearing a seat belt, Buratczuk said. As of November, unrestrained driver deaths in Clark County are up 30 percent from last year.

As of 2 a.m. Thursday it wasn’t clear if impairment was a factor in the crash, but investigators believe the Chrysler sedan was speeding.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man who died after his family is notified.

