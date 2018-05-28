1 dead after being ejected from van in central Las Vegas crash

One person was killed and at least two others suffered injuries Monday morning in a central Las Vegas crash.

One person was killed in an early Monday morning accident on the 1600 block of East Sahara Avenue (RTC camera)

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police responded to a call about a crash on the 1600 block of East Sahara Avenue shortly after midnight.

A white Chevy S10 pickup truck was traveling east on Sahara Avenue when it collided with a white Chevrolet van that was making a left turn from westbound Sahara into the Sterling Sahara apartments, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

An adult male passenger in the van was ejected and died at the scene. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the local hospitals with injuries that were not life threatening.

It was not known if either of the drivers was impaired.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.