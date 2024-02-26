1 dead after crash between motorcyclist, vehicle
One person is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle Monday morning in Las Vegas.
The crash occurred just before 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of East Flaming Road and University Center Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department statement.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area because of road closures. This is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.