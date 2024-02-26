71°F
Local Las Vegas

1 dead after crash between motorcyclist, vehicle

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2024 - 12:56 pm
 
(Getty Images)
One person is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle Monday morning in Las Vegas.

The crash occurred just before 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of East Flaming Road and University Center Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department statement.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area because of road closures. This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

THE LATEST
 
Sources: Feven Kay out at Fox5
By / RJ

Popular Las Vegas broadcaster Feven Kay is off the air at Fox5, according to multiple sources familiar with the station’s operations.

