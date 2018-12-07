1 dead after crash in western Las Vegas

One person died Friday in a two-car crash in a western Las Vegas Valley intersection.

Las Vegas police investigate a crash on Durango Avenue near Oakley Boulevard, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. (RTC Cameras)

Metropolitan Police Department traffic investigators were notified of the crash shortly after 5:45 a.m. at South Durango Drive and West Oakey Boulevard. According to Lt. Richard Meyers, a white van was heading north on Durango when a green sedan, which was traveling in the opposite direction, entered the northbound lanes and struck the van.

The sedan’s driver was pronounced dead at University Medical Center, said Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield. It was not clear what caused the driver to enter the northbound lanes.

The intersection remained closed as of 10:30 a.m., according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

The victim will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after next of kin notifications.

South Durango Drive and West Oakey Boulevard, las vegas, nv