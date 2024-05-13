91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic

3 killed in fatal crashes over the weekend in Las Vegas Valley

The area of Centennial Center Parkway south of Tropical Parkway where a 21-year-old motorcyclis ...
The area of Centennial Center Parkway south of Tropical Parkway where a 21-year-old motorcyclist died after striking a curb and a palm tree in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
More Stories
A Regional Transportation Commission bus picks up riders at South Strip Transit Terminal in Las ...
‘Infrastructure is so important’: RTC CEO talks future of travel in Las Vegas
Motorcyclist dies after striking curb, palm tree in Centennial Hills
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas driver killed when car hits block wall in west valley
The West Cheyenne Avenue near 215 Beltway. (FAST Cam)
2 Las Vegas officers suffer minor injuries in northwest valley crash
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2024 - 12:01 pm
 

Three people died on Las Vegas roads this weekend, with two killed after striking objects.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a man died Friday evening after hitting a cinder block wall on South Jones Boulevard near West Cromwell Circle. On Saturday, a 21-year-old man died after hitting a curb and a palm tree in the northwest on Centennial Center Parkway south of Tropical Parkway.

On Friday morning, a pedestrian was struck and killed near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Lamont Street after darting into the roadway, police said. The weekend prior, pedestrians were killed in the majority of fatal crashes.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill told the Review-Journal last week that the department is working to reduce traffic-related fatalities with its “Fatal Reduction Plan,” which includes monthly weekend DUI “blitz” operations and filling vacancies in the department’s traffic safety division, among other initiatives.

According to the most recent data available from Metro, the total number of fatal crashes are up 34.1 percent over last year, with crashes involving a motorcycle or moped up 50 percent over last year, as of May 3.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Motorcycle crash on U.S. 95 leaves man dead
recommend 2
Motorcyclist dies after striking curb, palm tree in Centennial Hills
recommend 3
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in downtown Las Vegas
recommend 4
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in the west valley
recommend 5
Man dies after being hit by car while crossing the street
recommend 6
Mojave Max emerges from Las Vegas burrow, 2nd latest in history