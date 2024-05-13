3 killed in fatal crashes over the weekend in Las Vegas Valley

Three people died on Las Vegas roads this weekend, with two killed after striking objects.

The area of Centennial Center Parkway south of Tropical Parkway where a 21-year-old motorcyclist died after striking a curb and a palm tree in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Metropolitan Police Department said a man died Friday evening after hitting a cinder block wall on South Jones Boulevard near West Cromwell Circle. On Saturday, a 21-year-old man died after hitting a curb and a palm tree in the northwest on Centennial Center Parkway south of Tropical Parkway.

On Friday morning, a pedestrian was struck and killed near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Lamont Street after darting into the roadway, police said. The weekend prior, pedestrians were killed in the majority of fatal crashes.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill told the Review-Journal last week that the department is working to reduce traffic-related fatalities with its “Fatal Reduction Plan,” which includes monthly weekend DUI “blitz” operations and filling vacancies in the department’s traffic safety division, among other initiatives.

According to the most recent data available from Metro, the total number of fatal crashes are up 34.1 percent over last year, with crashes involving a motorcycle or moped up 50 percent over last year, as of May 3.