1 dead in 2-vehicle northeast Las Vegas Valley crash

The crash occurred around 3:10 a.m. at Las Vegas Boulevard North and Walnut Road.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A two-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas Valley left one person dead Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 3:10 a.m. at Las Vegas Boulevard North and Walnut Road, Cheyenne Avenue. Officers responded and found one vehicle that had rolled over, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Michael Rodriguez.

He said one person was taken to University Medical Center where they later died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

