1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas Valley

One person was killed Monday morning in a three-vehicle collision that left one car wrapped around a pole in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash at Rainbow and Lake Mead boulevards on Monday, March 26, 2018, in Las Vegas. Police are looking for one person who ran from the scene. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The collision happened about 6:50 a.m. near Rainbow and Lake Mead boulevards, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten. One person was killed, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether the victim was pronounced dead at the scene or at a local hospital.

Police are looking for one person who ran from the scene, Auten said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether impairment was a factor in the crash.

Rainbow Boulevard was closed in both directions between Lake Mead Boulevard and Vegas Drive and drivers were urged to avoid the area while police investigate.

