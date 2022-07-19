1 dead in 6-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. near West Washington Avenue and North Torrey Pines Drive.

One person died in a six-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in central Las Vegas, police said.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. near North Torrey Pines Drive and West Washington Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver believed to be at fault was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, according to Lt. Brian Boxler.

“Impairment is suspected, and they are in police custody,” Boxler said of the driver.

Roads were closed in the area of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.