1 dead in northeast Las Vegas Valley wreck caused by DUI driver

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2024 - 6:45 am
 
Updated March 22, 2024 - 5:53 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A driver was arrested Friday morning on DUI charges after a two-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas Valley left one person dead.

At around 3:10 a.m., a 2017 Dodge Challenger sped south on Las Vegas Boulevard North and crashed into a 2014 Hyundai Accent at Walnut Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the Dodge rolled over and the Hyundai was split into two parts. The 38-year-old driver of the Hyundai died at University Medical Center.

The Dodge’s passenger suffered critical injuries and was taken to UMC. Charlie Hernandez, 28, the driver of the Dodge, was arrested and faces charges of DUI and reckless driving causing death or injury.

Court records show Hernandez is due in court Saturday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

