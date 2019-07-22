1 ‘fighting to live’ after suspected DUI crash in southwest Las Vegas

Drivers were advised to avoid the area of Duneville Street and West Robindale Road after an injury crash Monday morning, Las Vegas police said.

One person is fighting for their life after a white vehicle collided with a parked trailer near West Robindale Road and Duneville Street about 4:45 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, in southwest Las Vegas. Two people were transported to University Medical Center. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

One person is fighting for their life in a suspected impaired driving crash in southwest Las Vegas.

Two people were transported to University Medical Center, and police are investigating the situation as a fatal crash, Metro Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

The crash occurred at West Robindale Road and Duneville Street around 4:45 a.m., and the intersection has been closed until further notice, OcampoGomez said.

The collision involved a white sedan and a parked semi trailer.

One driver is “fighting to live” after a suspected impaired driver hit a parked trailer, Metro Capt. Jason Letkiewicz said on Twitter.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

