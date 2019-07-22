95°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

1 ‘fighting to live’ after suspected DUI crash in southwest Las Vegas

By Amanda Bradford Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2019 - 8:43 am
 
Updated July 22, 2019 - 9:12 am

One person is fighting for their life in a suspected impaired driving crash in southwest Las Vegas.

Two people were transported to University Medical Center, and police are investigating the situation as a fatal crash, Metro Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

The crash occurred at West Robindale Road and Duneville Street around 4:45 a.m., and the intersection has been closed until further notice, OcampoGomez said.

The collision involved a white sedan and a parked semi trailer.

One driver is “fighting to live” after a suspected impaired driver hit a parked trailer, Metro Capt. Jason Letkiewicz said on Twitter.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Amanda Bradford at abradford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @amandabrad_uc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
THE LATEST
Sam Neunreiter, left, his mom Laine and his brother Will, all of Salt Lake City, take advantage ...
Las Vegas Valley soon might see some isolated thunderstorms
By Sabrina Schnur / RJ

Storm clouds may be visible south of the valley Monday, but Barry Pierce, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said residents shouldn’t expect any isolated thunderstorms until Tuesday afternoon.