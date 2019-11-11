1 flu death reported in Clark County

At least one person has died from the flu in Clark County in the first five weeks of flu season, according to records from the Southern Nevada Health District.

Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The death occurred during the week of Oct. 27 and Nov. 2, records show.

As of Nov. 2, 64 people had been hospitalized with influenza in Clark County this year. At this time last year, records show, there had been 12 reported cases and no deaths.

“The best way to prevent influenza and its potential serious complications is getting the influenza vaccine,” epidemiologist Zuwen Qiu-Shultz said in an SNHD report. “While some people who get vaccinated may still get sick, there is a growing amount of data showing that vaccination makes illness less severe, helping to prevent serious complications.”

Flu season runs from Oct. 1 to May 16, according to the SNHD.

