101°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Local Las Vegas

1 hospitalized after fire in west Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2021 - 9:52 am
 
Remnants of a fire that displaced five people, Sunday, July 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Rachel Asto ...
Remnants of a fire that displaced five people, Sunday, July 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Remnants of a fire that displaced five people, Sunday, July 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Rachel Asto ...
Remnants of a fire that displaced five people, Sunday, July 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

One person is in the hospital after a fire early Sunday morning at a west Las Vegas Valley home that displaced five people.

Clark County Fire Department crews responded to a single-story, single-family residence on the 7400 block of Walnut Drive at 2:57 a.m., near Flamingo Road and Tenaya Way, according to a Sunday news release. Smoke and flames were showing from the front of the house.

Firefighters worked to knock down the fire before moving inside to find a patient, who was taken to University Medical Center. The condition of the patient is currently unknown, according to the news release.

The fire’s cause is under investigation. Damages were estimated at $150,000.

Two adults and three children were displaced, according to the release.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas in ‘very tricky place’ after COVID warnings
Las Vegas in ‘very tricky place’ after COVID warnings
2
Stormy conditions south of Las Vegas fizzle out; monsoon risk remains
Stormy conditions south of Las Vegas fizzle out; monsoon risk remains
3
NAACP-hosted forum on racial justice ends with audience outbursts
NAACP-hosted forum on racial justice ends with audience outbursts
4
Golden Knights deal former top pick to Predators
Golden Knights deal former top pick to Predators
5
Marshawn Lynch opens store on Las Vegas Strip
Marshawn Lynch opens store on Las Vegas Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Las Vegas boy, 3, drowns in Kansas pool
The Associated Press

A 3-year-old Las Vegas boy has drowned in an above-ground pool located in the backyard of a rural Kansas home, authorities said.