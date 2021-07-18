1 hospitalized after fire in west Las Vegas Valley
One person is in the hospital after a fire early Sunday morning at a west Las Vegas Valley home that displaced five people.
Clark County Fire Department crews responded to a single-story, single-family residence on the 7400 block of Walnut Drive at 2:57 a.m., near Flamingo Road and Tenaya Way, according to a Sunday news release. Smoke and flames were showing from the front of the house.
Firefighters worked to knock down the fire before moving inside to find a patient, who was taken to University Medical Center. The condition of the patient is currently unknown, according to the news release.
The fire’s cause is under investigation. Damages were estimated at $150,000.
Two adults and three children were displaced, according to the release.
No other information was immediately available.
Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.