1 hospitalized after fire in west Las Vegas Valley

Remnants of a fire that displaced five people, Sunday, July 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

One person is in the hospital after a fire early Sunday morning at a west Las Vegas Valley home that displaced five people.

Clark County Fire Department crews responded to a single-story, single-family residence on the 7400 block of Walnut Drive at 2:57 a.m., near Flamingo Road and Tenaya Way, according to a Sunday news release. Smoke and flames were showing from the front of the house.

Firefighters worked to knock down the fire before moving inside to find a patient, who was taken to University Medical Center. The condition of the patient is currently unknown, according to the news release.

The fire’s cause is under investigation. Damages were estimated at $150,000.

Two adults and three children were displaced, according to the release.

No other information was immediately available.

