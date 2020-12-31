1 hospitalized in southwest Las Vegas crash

An intersection in southwest Las Vegas is closed Wednesday while police investigate a crash.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An intersection in southwest Las Vegas is closed Wednesday while police investigate a crash.

One person was taken by helicopter after a two-vehicle crash at South Fort Apache Road and Furnace Gulch Avenue, past Blue Diamond Road, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Fort Apache is closed between Blue Diamond and West Gomer Avenue.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.