1 hospitalized in southwest Las Vegas crash
An intersection in southwest Las Vegas is closed Wednesday while police investigate a crash.
An intersection in southwest Las Vegas is closed Wednesday while police investigate a crash.
One person was taken by helicopter after a two-vehicle crash at South Fort Apache Road and Furnace Gulch Avenue, past Blue Diamond Road, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.
Fort Apache is closed between Blue Diamond and West Gomer Avenue.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.