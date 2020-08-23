Bishop Gorman guard Zaon Collins commits to UNLV

Bishop Gorman point guard Zaon Collins is a consensus four-star prospect, the No. 5 point guard and No. 39 overall player in the senior class, per 247 Sports.

Bishop Gorman's Zaon Collins (10) dribbles past Durango's Keshon Gilbert (10) at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 80-61. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Bishop Gorman senior point guard Zaon Collins announced his oral commitment on Sunday to UNLV via Twitter.

Collins is a consensus four-star prospect, the No. 5 point guard and No. 39 overall player in the senior class, per 247 Sports. He selected the Rebels over Arizona State, Arizona and Southern California, and is the highest-rated recruit to commit to UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger.

Otzelberger has prioritized Collins’ recruitment since arriving at UNLV in March 2019.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

