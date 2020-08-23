104°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
UNLV Basketball

Bishop Gorman guard Zaon Collins commits to UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2020 - 2:15 pm
 

Bishop Gorman senior point guard Zaon Collins announced his oral commitment on Sunday to UNLV via Twitter.

Collins is a consensus four-star prospect, the No. 5 point guard and No. 39 overall player in the senior class, per 247 Sports. He selected the Rebels over Arizona State, Arizona and Southern California, and is the highest-rated recruit to commit to UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger.

Otzelberger has prioritized Collins’ recruitment since arriving at UNLV in March 2019.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Travelers from Nevada face travel restrictions in 18 states
Travelers from Nevada face travel restrictions in 18 states
2
Las Vegas couple’s stolen-RV saga takes twists, turns
Las Vegas couple’s stolen-RV saga takes twists, turns
3
Las Vegas housing market ‘on fire’ as economy limps along
Las Vegas housing market ‘on fire’ as economy limps along
4
Losing National Finals Rodeo would be big blow to Las Vegas
Losing National Finals Rodeo would be big blow to Las Vegas
5
No Mask Nevada protests Sisolak mandate in south Las Vegas
No Mask Nevada protests Sisolak mandate in south Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
NAIOP Southern Nevada held its 23rd annual NAIOP Spotlight Awards in a June 25 virtual awards c ...
NAIOP Southern Nevada announces Spotlight Awards winners
Provided Content

NAIOP Southern Nevada, an organization representing commercial real estate developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, held its 23rd annual NAIOP Spotlight Awards in a June 25 virtual awards ceremony.

 
UNLV still evaluating future of Hey Reb! mascot
By / RJ

Acting university president Marta Meana is still in the process of conversing with key stakeholders regarding the school’s mascot, Hey Reb!, per school spokesperson Tony Allen.