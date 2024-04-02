Member of UNLV’s 1987 Final Four team dies, school says
The UNLV men’s basketball program lost a member of its 1987 Final Four program, the school announced on X on Sunday.
The school announced on X on Sunday that Jarvis Basnight died. The forward played for UNLV from 1985-88.
“With a heavy heart, we were saddened to learn that we lost a UNLV (legend) today,” the school said.
Basnight started 34 of UNLV’s 38 games during the 1986-87 season under Hall of Fame coach Jerry Tarkanian. The Rebels won the NCAA Tournament’s West Region before falling to Indiana in the national semifinals. Basnight also led the team in rebounds and blocked shots in 1987-88.