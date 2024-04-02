57°F
UNLV Basketball

Member of UNLV’s 1987 Final Four team dies, school says

University of Nevada-Las Vegas Rebels Jarvis Basnight (44) and Gary Graham (32) show their joy ...
University of Nevada-Las Vegas Rebels Jarvis Basnight (44) and Gary Graham (32) show their joy as the Rebels lead the Iowa Hawkeyes in the final minutes of the NCAA Western Regional game in Seattle, Sunday, March 22, 1987. UNLV defeated Iowa, 84-81 and advance to the Final Four. (AP Photo/Jack Smith)
UNLV basketball player Jarvis Basnight, 1985-1988, is shown in this undated file photo. Basnigh ...
UNLV basketball player Jarvis Basnight, 1985-1988, is shown in this undated file photo. Basnight was named number 36 in the top 100 players in Rebel basketball history by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. unlv jarvis basnight
Jarvis Basnight at the Pacific Coast Athletic Association college basketball game New Mexico St ...
Jarvis Basnight at the Pacific Coast Athletic Association college basketball game New Mexico State vs University of Nevada, Las Vegas. UNLV won the game 85-58 and now has a record of 18-1 overall and 7-0 in the PCAA.
Jarvis Basnight at a Cal State-Fullerton vs University of Nevada, Las Vegas game. UNLV won the ...
Jarvis Basnight at a Cal State-Fullerton vs University of Nevada, Las Vegas game. UNLV won the game 74-64 to win the Pacific Coast Athletic Association title.
Jarvis Basnight at the Pacific Coast Athletic Association college basketball game University of ...
Jarvis Basnight at the Pacific Coast Athletic Association college basketball game University of California, Santa Barbara vs University of Nevada, Las Vegas. UNLV won the game 86-76.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2024 - 8:31 pm
 
Updated April 1, 2024 - 8:38 pm

One of the members of UNLV’s 1987 Final Four team has died.

The school announced on X on Sunday that Jarvis Basnight died. The forward played for UNLV from 1985-88.

“With a heavy heart, we were saddened to learn that we lost a UNLV (legend) today,” the school said.

Basnight started 34 of UNLV’s 38 games during the 1986-87 season under Hall of Fame coach Jerry Tarkanian. The Rebels won the NCAA Tournament’s West Region before falling to Indiana in the national semifinals. Basnight also led the team in rebounds and blocked shots in 1987-88.

