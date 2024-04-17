Rebels land transfer portal commitment from former Boise State guard

The former Boise State guard announced Tuesday on Instagram he committed to UNLV for the 2024-25 season.

UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger stares down a referee during a second-round NIT game between Boston College and UNLV at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The UNLV men’s basketball team secured its second commitment from the transfer portal in as many days Tuesday.

Former Boise State guard Jace Whiting announced on Instagram he committed to the Rebels for the 2024-25 season. Whiting averaged 3.3 points per game last season as a sophomore for the Broncos.

Whiting signed with Boise State in 2020 before serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Finland. His mom, Amber, is the Brigham Young women’s basketball coach and his sister Amari plays for the Cougars.

Whiting shot 50 percent from beyond the 3-point line in 33 games last season, including six starts. He matched his career high with 10 points against Wyoming on Feb. 24.

Whiting averaged 3.1 points and 1.3 assists in 33 games as a freshman in 2022-23,

The Rebels also received a signed commitment Monday from former DePaul forward Jaden Henley. The 6-foot-7-inch guard averaged 8.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game as a sophomore for the Blue Demons. He played his freshman season at Minnesota.

Henley was a three-star prospect out of Colony High in Ontario, California, according to 247 Sports.

“We are extremely excited for Jaden to be joining the Runnin’ Rebel family,” coach Kevin Kruger said in a statement. “He was a priority for us to bring into our program. Having coached against him two seasons ago and watching him since, it is evident that his experience, length and versatility on the perimeter are all things that will make him a great addition to our team.”