UNLV men’s basketball star set to play in team’s season opener

Sophomore point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. is expected to play Monday against Alabama State despite an ankle injury.

UNLV Rebels guard Dedan Thomas Jr. speaks during the Mountain West Conference men's basketball media day, on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sophomore point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. will play for UNLV in Monday night’s season opener against Alabama State at Thomas & Mack Center, the Review-Journal has learned.

Thomas has been dealing with an ankle injury, but is expected to be in the starting lineup Monday.

Coach Kevin Kruger said last week Thomas would likely miss the game. Kruger said in recent days Thomas would be a game-time decision.

Thomas was the Mountain West’s co-freshman of the year last season after averaging 13.6 points and 5.1 assists per game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

