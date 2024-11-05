55°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV men’s basketball star set to play in team’s season opener

UNLV Rebels guard Dedan Thomas Jr. speaks during the Mountain West Conference men's basketball ...
UNLV Rebels guard Dedan Thomas Jr. speaks during the Mountain West Conference men's basketball media day, on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2024 - 8:03 pm
 

Sophomore point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. will play for UNLV in Monday night’s season opener against Alabama State at Thomas & Mack Center, the Review-Journal has learned.

Thomas has been dealing with an ankle injury, but is expected to be in the starting lineup Monday.

Coach Kevin Kruger said last week Thomas would likely miss the game. Kruger said in recent days Thomas would be a game-time decision.

Thomas was the Mountain West’s co-freshman of the year last season after averaging 13.6 points and 5.1 assists per game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

