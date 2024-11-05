UNLV women’s basketball team wins season opener over Loyola Marymount

The Lady Rebels, who have won three straight Mountain West titles, opened their 2024-25 campaign with a home win over Loyola Marymount on Monday.

Hill: Rebels have to earn spot in big college hoops showcase

UNLV women’s basketball preview: Looking to reach new heights

UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque talks with her players during the first half of a basketball game against the Loyola Marymount Lions at the Cox Pavilion on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Kiara Jackson (3) looks to pass the ball under pressure from Loyola Marymount Lions forward Maya Hernandez (55) during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Kiara Jackson (3) drives the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions guard Zawadi Ogot (54) during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) looks to shoot as Loyola Marymount Lions guard Brandi Williams (0) defends during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Loyola Marymount Lions guard Zawadi Ogot (54) shoots over UNLV Lady Rebels guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) passes the ball under pressure from Loyola Marymount Lions guard Carly Heidger (5) during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) drives the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions forward Ali'a Matavao (11) during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque directs her team as they play the Loyola Marymount Lions during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Kiara Jackson (3) drives the ball against a Loyola Marymount player during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Kiara Jackson (3) shoots over Loyola Marymount Lions guard Naudia Evans (7) during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels forward Macie James (20) brings the ball up court against Loyola Marymount Lions guard Brandi Williams (0) during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels forward Alyssa Brown (44) looks to pass the ball in front of Loyola Marymount Lions forward Ali'a Matavao (11) during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) drives to the basket against Loyola Marymount during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Loyola Marymount Lions forward Ali'a Matavao (11) lays up the ball against UNLV during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) brings the ball up court against Loyola Marymount during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Loyola Marymount Lions guard Brandi Williams, left, reacts after drawing a foul against the UNLV Lady Rebels during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) lays up the ball in front of Loyola Marymount Lions guard Brandi Williams (0) during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Teagan Colvin (0) reaches for a rebound during the first half of a basketball game against the Loyola Marymount Lions at the Cox Pavilion on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) lays up the bal against the Loyola Marymount Lions during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The UNLV women’s basketball team opened the 2024-25 season with a 73-57 win over Loyola Marymount on Monday at Cox Pavilion.

The Lady Rebels (1-0) were led by senior guard Aaliyah Alexander, who scored 16 points.

Guard Brandi Williams had 14 points for Loyola Marymount.

UNLV is looking to win its fourth straight Mountain West title. The team raised its most recent banner before Monday’s game and presented championship rings to staff members, including athletic director Erick Harper.

Desi-Rae Young, who graduated in the spring, was honored after the first quarter for her decorated career in the program. Young was the Mountain West player of the year last season and also became the program’s first All-America honorable mention since 2004. She was gifted commemorative basketballs referencing her accomplishments.

The Lady Rebels next host Northern Arizona on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.