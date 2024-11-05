UNLV women’s basketball team wins season opener over Loyola Marymount
The Lady Rebels, who have won three straight Mountain West titles, opened their 2024-25 campaign with a home win over Loyola Marymount on Monday.
The UNLV women’s basketball team opened the 2024-25 season with a 73-57 win over Loyola Marymount on Monday at Cox Pavilion.
The Lady Rebels (1-0) were led by senior guard Aaliyah Alexander, who scored 16 points.
Guard Brandi Williams had 14 points for Loyola Marymount.
UNLV is looking to win its fourth straight Mountain West title. The team raised its most recent banner before Monday’s game and presented championship rings to staff members, including athletic director Erick Harper.
Desi-Rae Young, who graduated in the spring, was honored after the first quarter for her decorated career in the program. Young was the Mountain West player of the year last season and also became the program’s first All-America honorable mention since 2004. She was gifted commemorative basketballs referencing her accomplishments.
The Lady Rebels next host Northern Arizona on Thursday.
