UNLV men’s basketball preview: All eyes on NCAA Tournament

Coach Kevin Kruger believes in the UNLV men’s basketball team’s potential, but is still determing how certain pieces will fit amid injury concerns.

UNLV Rebels forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) breaks free for a dunk against the San Diego State Aztecs in overtime during their Mountain West men's basketball conference tournament quarterfinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) is pumped up as he scores to send the game into overtime against the San Diego State Aztecs in their Mountain West men's basketball conference tournament quarterfinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kevin Kruger feels a tinge of deja vu when he talks about the Rebels’ readiness for the season.

Less than a week away from the start of his fourth campaign as coach of the UNLV men’s basketball team, Kruger is optimistic about the group’s potential — but left to cross his fingers surrounding the availability of key players and how they will ultimately fit together.

It’s not much different from how the Rebels entered last season, with injuries and an eligibility issue preventing the team from boasting a full roster in the preseason.

“There’s, oddly enough, some similarities (to last year),” Kruger said Thursday.

The Rebels open the 2024-25 season at home against Alabama State at 8:30 p.m. Monday, and the team could be without as many as three players.

The Rebels were picked fifth in last month’s Mountain West preseason poll after finishing 21-13 overall and 12-6 in conference last year. UNLV also played in the NIT, earning its first postseason win in 16 years before losing to Seton Hall in the quarterfinals.

Experience and chemistry might provide the defining edge for UNLV this season. The Rebels look to make their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2013, an effort that will feature a retooled roster led by returning sophomore point guard Dedan Thomas Jr.

“I think we have a good maturity level right now,” Kruger said. “We’ve got great returners, of course, and a great blend of guys that joined. Only having four portal transfers is a pretty low number across the country.”

Kruger is confident in the team’s mindset because of the tests he confronted them with in the offseason.

“We like guys to figure things out. We like to put them in situations where they solve and kind of figure things out on the fly,” he said. “(The returners) have done a good job showing the new guys not to overthink things. This is how we want to do things: learn it, figure it out, take ownership.”

Thomas banged up

Thomas was the Rebels’ most prized newcomer last season after being one of the early question marks. He missed both preseason scrimmages with a hand injury, but went on to be the only Rebel who played in every regular-season game.

It’s unclear if Thomas, UNLV’s only preseason All-Mountain West team honoree, will be able to replicate that feat.

He was available this year for the Rebels’ sole closed-door scrimmage against San Diego on Oct. 18, and the overall sentiment was that he dominated. But Thomas is dealing with an ankle injury that Kruger said would keep him out for at least the season opener. Kruger softened Thursday, saying Thomas would be a “game-time decision.”

Boise State transfer guard Jace Whiting and graduate forward Jalen Hill are also banged up.

“We feel like we’re at a better starting point (this season)” Kruger said, “And a large reason for that is DJ.”

Thomas shined most last season in late-game scenarios, and Kruger has noted that the more “balanced” roster this season should allow him to flourish.

Kruger praises Thomas for being a “traditional point guard” who fixates solely on wins, losses and the flow of the game. But he said he doesn’t want the 6-foot-1-inch former Liberty High star to be required to bring the ball up and make decisions every possession. Whiting should be able to help with that.

Thomas has also expressed excitement about senior transfer guard Jailen Bedford from Oral Roberts, describing him as an aggressive three-level scorer.

From Thomas’ perspective, it’s all about team success this year. On multiple occasions, he has mentioned spending time in the weight room all summer to prevent being “bullied” in games.

“I wouldn’t say I have any personal goals per se, just giving my all every game and winning as much games as I can — as we can as a team,” he said. “And just getting to the NCAA Tournament.”

New faces

The frontcourt will be anchored by 6-7, 260-pound returning forward Rob Whaley Jr., who said he’s looking for this season to be his “breakout year.”

He and the team are thrilled about New Mexico junior college transfer center Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry. Whaley noted the nickname is easily explained by a simple glance at the 6-11, 280-pounder.

Kruger has a good problem, since Cherry, Whaley and other members of the team can fill the four or five spot. He also mentioned Isaiah Cottrell and international 7-foot addition Pape N’Diaye as options.

“If we can catch our stride, figure things out and play well together, I think that we’ve got a chance to be a pretty good team,” he said. “Of course, it’s a group we expect to get better as the year goes on, like a lot of teams do.”

UNLV men's basketball

Up next

Who: Alabama State at UNLV

When: 8:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Thomas & Mack Center

TV: SSSEN

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

About the Rebels: The Rebels lost in a stunner in their season opener last year, falling 85-71 to Southern. UNLV coach Kevin Kruger said the outcome didn't impact the team's preparation this year.

"Doesn't really change much, other than we want to get off to a good start (for) when conference rolls around, you know," Kruger said. "(You) try to be playing from a lead."

"We didn't take them lightly," he said of the approach to the Jaguars last season.

Kruger said the Rebels were dealing with multiple injuries at the time — which could pose an issue again. Star point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., UNLV's sole preseason All-Mountain West selection, will be a game-time decision.

About the Hornets: This is the team's first meeting with the Rebels. Alabama State went 13-19 last season and finished tied for eighth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference at 8-10. The Hornets return seven players, including TJ Madlock, CJ Hines and Ubong Okon, who all earned preseason All-SWAC honors.

Roster

No. 0 — Isaiah Cottrell, junior forward, 6-11

No. 1 — Jalen Hill, graduate forward, 6-6

No. 2 — James Evans Jr., freshman guard, 6-6

No. 3 — Luke Naser, freshman guard, 6-0

No. 5 — Rob Whaley Jr., senior forward, 6-7

No. 10 — Jaden Henley, junior guard, 6-7

No. 11 — Dedan Thomas Jr., sophomore guard, 6-1

No. 12 — Jacob Bannarbie, freshman forward, 6-9

No. 13 — Brooklyn Hicks, sophomore guard, 6-3

No. 14 — Jailen Bedford, senior guard, 6-4

No. 15 — Jace Whiting, junior guard, 6-3

No. 20 — Julian Rishwain, graduate guard, 6-6

No. 22 — Pape N'Diaye, freshman forward, 7-0

No. 24 — DeMarion Yap, freshman guard, 6-3

No. 31 — Faris Mucharbach, freshman forward, 6-11

No. 45 — Jeremiah "Bear" Cherry, junior forward, 6-11

Schedule

All home games at Thomas & Mack Center unless noted otherwise

Monday vs. Alabama State

Saturday vs. Memphis

Nov. 14 vs. Omaha

Nov. 20 vs. Pepperdine

Nov. 23 vs. New Mexico State

Nov. 28 vs. Mississippi State, Tempe, Ariz.

Nov. 29 vs. Butler or Northwestern, Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.

Dec. 7 at Creighton

Dec. 14 vs. Pacific, Lee's Family Forum

Dec. 17 at Dayton

Dec. 21 vs. UC Riverside

Dec. 28 vs. Fresno State

Dec. 31 at Air Force

Jan. 4 vs. San Jose State

Jan. 7 at Boise State

Jan. 11 at Colorado State

Jan. 15 vs. Utah State

Jan. 18 at San Diego State

Jan. 21 vs. Wyoming

Jan. 25 vs New Mexico

Jan. 29 at Utah State

Feb. 1 at UNR

Feb. 4 vs. Boise State

Feb. 8 at Wyoming

Feb. 11 vs. Air Force

Feb. 15 at Fresno State

Feb. 22 vs. Colorado State

Feb. 25 at San Jose State

Feb. 28 vs. UNR

March 4 vs. San Diego State

March 7 at New Mexico