UNLV men’s basketball preview: Rebels redo roster in bid to reclaim prominence

The Rebels enter the season looking to make the jump back into contention for the Mountain West championship and to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.

UNLV's men's basketball head coach Kevin Kruger, center, watches his players practice, on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV's men's basketball forward Jacob Bannarbie (12) dunks during team practice, on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV Rebels point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., (11) talks to his teammates during team practice, on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV's men's basketball head coach Kevin Kruger addresses the media after team practice, on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Less than a week before UNLV’s first game of the season, men’s basketball coach Kevin Kruger believes his team is in a good place.

UNLV has two closed-door scrimmages under its belt. Player availability has kept Kruger from running out all his lineup combinations, but he said he feels confident about his team’s potential entering his third season at the helm.

“It was a great opportunity to see what the rotations and what life will be like out there when certain people aren’t playing,” Kruger said.

The Rebels enter the 2023-24 season looking to make the jump back into contention for the Mountain West championship and to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. They were picked to finish sixth during the conference’s media day.

UNLV is coming off a season in which a hot start fizzled into a seventh-place finish in the Mountain West, ending with an overtime quarterfinal exit in the conference tournament.

The Rebels underwent another roster reconstruction in the offseason. They landed three major additions in the transfer portal as twins Kalib and Keylan Boone joined from Oklahoma State and Pacific, respectively. Former Las Vegas prep standout Jalen Hill returned to spend his final season of eligibility at UNLV after four seasons at Oklahoma.

Kruger also added junior college forward Rob Whaley Jr., freshman guard Brooklyn Hicks and freshman forward Jacob Bannarbie.

The crown jewel of UNLV’s new arrivals, however, was former Liberty star Dedan Thomas Jr., the son of former Rebels standout Dedan Thomas, who reclassified to join the Rebels this season after committing during the summer.

“I’m just really excited for our team this year,” Thomas Jr. said. “Just watching, seeing the potential this team has, I’m just really excited for the team to get going.”

Related: UNLV women’s basketball preview: Juniors seek ‘back-to-back-to-back’

Several factors have prevented Kruger from running out a full roster during the Rebels’ preseason scrimmages against Missouri State and No. 21 Southern California. Thomas sat out both with a hand injury, and Kruger said Tuesday the Mountain West preseason freshman of the year is considered day-to-day as he continues his rehab.

Then, there’s the status of the Boone twins. Keylan Boone continues to wait for a waiver for immediate eligibility from the NCAA after transferring to his third four-year institution without graduating. He started his career with his twin at Oklahoma State before moving to Pacific for the 2022-23 season. Kruger said there has been no updates about the wavier.

Kalib Boone’s availability was resolved Friday after UNLV announced the fifth-year forward was suspended for one game after being arrested Oct. 1 on a misdemeanor DUI charge. He will miss the season opener Wednesday against Southern but will be available against Stetson on Saturday.

Kruger admitted that not having his full roster available in the preseason has been a challenge, but said the coaching staff has continued to discuss options throughout the preseason. He said the scrimmages have been important because they have allowed UNLV to try some new schemes and rotations against real opposition without the scrutiny of an exhibition or early game.

“All of that being considered,” Kruger said, “We’re pretty happy with where we’re at.”

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

UNLV men’s basketball schedule

Wednesday vs. Southern, Thomas & Mack Center

Saturday vs. Stetson, Thomas & Mack Center

Nov. 17 at Pepperdine

Nov. 20 vs. Florida State, Sunshine Slam, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Nov. 21 vs. Colorado or Richmond, Sunshine Slam, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Nov. 28 vs. Akron, Thomas & Mack Center

Dec. 6 at Dayton

Dec. 9 vs. Loyola Marymount, Dollar Loan Center

Dec. 13 vs. Creighton, Dollar Loan Center

Dec. 16 vs. Saint Mary’s, Jerry Colangelo Classic, Phoenix

Dec. 21 vs. Hofstra, Thomas & Mack Center

Dec. 31 vs. Carroll College, Thomas & Mack Center

Jan. 6 at San Diego State

Jan. 9 vs. New Mexico, Thomas & Mack Center

Jan. 13 vs. Utah State, Thomas & Mack Center

Jan. 16 at Boise State

Jan. 19 at Colorado State

Jan. 23 vs. Air Force, Thomas & Mack Center

Jan. 27 at San Jose State

Jan. 30 vs. Fresno State, Thomas & Mack Center

Feb. 3 vs. Wyoming, Thomas & Mack Center

Feb. 10 at New Mexico

Feb. 14 at Fresno State

Feb. 17 vs. UNR, Thomas & Mack Center

Feb. 21 at Air Force

Feb. 24 vs. Colorado State, Thomas & Mack Center

Feb. 27 at Wyoming

March 2 vs. San Jose State, Thomas & Mack Center

March 5 vs. San Diego State, Thomas & Mack Center

March 9 at UNR