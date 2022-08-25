96°F
1 injured after 2-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2022 - 2:32 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A two-vehicle crash Thursday has shut down an intersection in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The crash at North Cimarron and West Elkhorn roads was reported just after 11:30 a.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. One of the drivers sustained critical injuries and was taken to University Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

