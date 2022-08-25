1 injured after 2-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas Valley
Two vehicle crash on Thursday causes shutdown at intersection.
A two-vehicle crash Thursday has shut down an intersection in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.
The crash at North Cimarron and West Elkhorn roads was reported just after 11:30 a.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. One of the drivers sustained critical injuries and was taken to University Medical Center.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
