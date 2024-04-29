Motorcyclist critically injured in collision with minivan

A Toyota minivan and a Yamaha collided at about 10:48 a.m. near South Eastern and East Wigwam Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Impairment is suspected in a southeast Las Vegas Valley crash that left a motorcyclist critically injured Sunday morning.

A Toyota Sienna and a Yamaha V-Star XVS650 motorcycle collided at about 10:48 a.m. near South Eastern Avenue and East Wigwam Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The minivan was exiting a private drive onto Eastern Avenue and failed to yield the right of way to a southbound 2000 Yamaha V-Star XVS650 just south of Wigwam, according to witnesses and police.

The unidentified 33-year-old motorcyclist suffered critical injuries and was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition, the release said.

The Toyota driver, David Degood, 72, was uninjured and stayed on the scene. He appeared to be impaired, according to police, and was booked on suspicion of DUI.

The collision remains under investigation, according to Metro.

