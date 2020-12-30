1 injured in warehouse fire near The Strat
The initial call for the 1800 block of Industrial Road came into the Las Vegas Fire Department just before 11:30 p.m.
One person was taken to a hospital with burn injuries as crews battled a two-alarm fire Tuesday night into Wednesday morning at a warehouse just west of The Strat.
The initial call for the 1800 block of Industrial Road came into the Las Vegas Fire Department just before 11:30 p.m., according to the agency’s Twitter account.
2-ALARM FIRE ON INDUSTRIAL ROAD NOW, #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/QEGvtHLRUI
— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 30, 2020
Clark County is assisting in the fire. Crews have taken a defensive mode for the 1-story structure fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.