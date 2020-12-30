1 injured in warehouse fire near The Strat

The initial call for the 1800 block of Industrial Road came into the Las Vegas Fire Department just before 11:30 p.m.

Crews battle a fire Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, on the 1800 block of Industrial Avenue in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

One person was taken to a hospital with burn injuries as crews battled a two-alarm fire Tuesday night into Wednesday morning at a warehouse just west of The Strat.

The initial call for the 1800 block of Industrial Road came into the Las Vegas Fire Department just before 11:30 p.m., according to the agency’s Twitter account.

Clark County is assisting in the fire. Crews have taken a defensive mode for the 1-story structure fire.

