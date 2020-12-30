41°F
1 injured in warehouse fire near The Strat

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2020 - 12:15 am
 
Updated December 30, 2020 - 12:57 am
Crews battle a fire Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, on the 1800 block of Industrial Avenue in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)
Crews battle a fire Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, on the 1800 block of Industrial Avenue in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)
Crews battle a fire Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, on the 1800 block of Industrial Avenue in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

One person was taken to a hospital with burn injuries as crews battled a two-alarm fire Tuesday night into Wednesday morning at a warehouse just west of The Strat.

The initial call for the 1800 block of Industrial Road came into the Las Vegas Fire Department just before 11:30 p.m., according to the agency’s Twitter account.

Clark County is assisting in the fire. Crews have taken a defensive mode for the 1-story structure fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

