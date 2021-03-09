1 killed in fire at central Las Vegas apartment complex

One person died in a fire Tuesday at a central Las Vegas apartment complex. The Clark County Fire Department also reported four injuries in the blaze.

One person was killed in a fire Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Twain Estate Apartments, 3651 Arville St., in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person died in a fire Tuesday at a central Las Vegas apartment complex.

The Clark County Fire Department also reported four injuries in the blaze. The condition of those hurt remained unknown as of 1 p.m.

The fire was first reported just after 10:51 a.m. at the Twain Estates Apartments complex, located at 3651 Arville St., according to Assistant Fire Chief Larry Haydu.

At least eight engines, three rescue units and three battalion chiefs responded to the scene, Haydu said.

Resident Billie Bentley told the Review-Journal she was walking her dog in the complex when she heard a commotion near Building 41.

“I just thought it was a fire drill, because they do that a lot here,” said Bentley, who went back home.

Moments later, a neighbor urgently knocked on her door, alerting her to the blaze..

“It scared me terribly,” she said.

Shortly after noon, she and a handful of neighbors stood by, looking at the burned-out structure that remained. Firefighters were still dousing hot spots.

Resident Lawrence Duna said he emerged from his apartment to see flames and smoke rising into the sky, describing the fire as “tremendous.”

“I just talked to a fella, and he got his kids out of the apartment of a smoking building,” Duna said, “and I’m so glad he made it.”

Resident Vivian Pang drove into the complex sometime around 11:30 a.m. and saw firefighters spraying down the scorched building, which was near her apartment. She panicked and worried about her cat, but there was no damage to her residence and her pet was fine.

“Shocked,” Pang said of the blaze. “It’s something you don’t really think about actually happening.”

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The Clark County coroner’s office will name the person who died once relatives have been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

