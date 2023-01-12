47°F
Local Las Vegas

1 killed in Las Vegas airport parking garage crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2023 - 8:26 am
 
(Getty Images)

A driver leaving Harry Reid International Airport died Wednesday night after crashing into a pole in the parking garage, police said.

The 63-year-old Las Vegas resident was driving a 2013 Mercedes Benz GLK around 9:15 p.m. in the Terminal 3 parking garage when they struck a traffic-control barrier, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver, whose name was not released, was taken to Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center where they died.

Police said the person may have suffered a medical episode.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the person, and determine their cause and manner of death, after their family is notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

