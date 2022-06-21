1 killed in northeast valley crash, police say

A person was killed and another was injured during a late Monday crash in the northeast valley, according to Las Vegas police.

Police said in a news release that at 10:11 p.m. a green 2003 Ford Escape driven by a 28-year-old Las Vegas man was traveling north on North Lamb Boulevard near Alto Avenue when it struck a Kenworth TT semi-truck and trailer. The driver of the tractor trailer, a 39-year-old Las Vegas man, was making a left turn at the time of the crash.

A passenger in the Ford died at the scene. The driver of the Ford was critically injured and transported to University Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Police said the Ford’s driver “displayed indicators of impairment” and was “booked in absentia” at the hospital. There was no immediate indication, however, that a case had been filed against the man in Las Vegas Justice Court early Tuesday. Police said an investigation into the crash is continuing.

