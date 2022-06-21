77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

1 killed in northeast valley crash, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 21, 2022 - 7:40 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was killed and another was critically injured during a late Monday crash in the northeast valley, according to Las Vegas police.

Police said in a news release that at 10:11 p.m. a green 2003 Ford Escape driven by a 28-year-old Las Vegas man was traveling north on North Lamb Boulevard near Alto Avenue when it struck a Kenworth TT semi-truck and trailer. The driver of the tractor trailer, a 39-year-old Las Vegas man, was making a left turn at the time of the crash.

A passenger in the Ford died at the scene. The driver of the Ford was critically injured and transported to University Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Police said the Ford’s driver “displayed indicators of impairment” and was “booked in absentia” at the hospital. There was no immediate indication, however, that a case had been filed against the man in Las Vegas Justice Court early Tuesday. Police said an investigation into the crash is continuing.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Largest fire in 25 years torches 10 downtown buildings
Largest fire in 25 years torches 10 downtown buildings
2
Feds: Lake Mead could become ‘useless’ without major water use cuts
Feds: Lake Mead could become ‘useless’ without major water use cuts
3
Man slain in Fremont Street shooting identified
Man slain in Fremont Street shooting identified
4
Raiders’ value expected to soar after Broncos’ record sale
Raiders’ value expected to soar after Broncos’ record sale
5
Notorious Las Vegas killer Timmy ‘TJ’ Weber’s cause of death identified
Notorious Las Vegas killer Timmy ‘TJ’ Weber’s cause of death identified
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST