1 killed in Summerlin crash
A Las Vegas man died Monday evening after crashing into a light pole in Summerlin.
The 23-year-old driver veered off the road in a 2017 Jaguar F-PACE around 9 p.m. near West Charleston Boulevard and South Hualapai Way, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said the Jaguar struck a light pole and a utility box.
The Clark County coroner’s office said Davonya Ray Beverly died at University Medical Center.
A 21-year-old passenger in the vehicle suffered moderate injuries, police said.
