Local Las Vegas

1 killed in Summerlin crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2023 - 8:30 am
 
Updated January 31, 2023 - 9:13 am
(Getty Images)

A Las Vegas man died Monday evening after crashing into a light pole in Summerlin.

The 23-year-old driver veered off the road in a 2017 Jaguar F-PACE around 9 p.m. near West Charleston Boulevard and South Hualapai Way, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the Jaguar struck a light pole and a utility box.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Davonya Ray Beverly died at University Medical Center.

A 21-year-old passenger in the vehicle suffered moderate injuries, police said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

