Local Las Vegas

1 person critically injured in central Las Vegas crash

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2017 - 7:30 am
 
Updated April 16, 2017 - 7:45 am

A person is critically injured after a crash in the central valley, police said.

Just before 6 a.m. Sunday, a car crashed into a wall at the intersection of North Eastern Avenue and Valley Street, the Metropolitan Police Department said. One person was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital.

There were no other injuries or other cars involved, Metro spokesman Jeff Goodwin said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

