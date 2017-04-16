1 person critically injured in central Las Vegas crash

(Thinkstock)

A person is critically injured after a crash in the central valley, police said.

Just before 6 a.m. Sunday, a car crashed into a wall at the intersection of North Eastern Avenue and Valley Street, the Metropolitan Police Department said. One person was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital.

There were no other injuries or other cars involved, Metro spokesman Jeff Goodwin said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

