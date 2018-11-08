1 person injured in central Las Vegas crash

A portion of Flamingo Road has re-opened Thursday morning in the central valley after an injury crash.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was reported about 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Flamingo and Swenson Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro Lt. Timothy Hatchett said two vehicles were involved in the crash. One of the occupants was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Hatchett said at 6:30 a.m. tow trucks were en route to the scene to clear away the wreck.

Westbound Flamingo was blocked off just east of the intersection while police investigated, but the lanes were opened again by 7 a.m.

